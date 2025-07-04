Unlocking Q2 Potential of Levi Strauss (LEVI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Levi Strauss (LEVI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.37 billion, down 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Levi Strauss metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will reach $712.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' should arrive at $356.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Other Brands' should come in at $34.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -70.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Asia' of $261.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Over the past month, shares of Levi Strauss have returned +10.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, LEVI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

