Unlocking Q2 Potential of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share, indicating a decline of 3.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $22.38 billion, representing a decrease of 12.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Johnson & Johnson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- MedTech- Total' will reach $8.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW' should arrive at $14.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- WW' of $764.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- WW' should come in at $780.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US' will likely reach $261.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International' will reach $146.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Knees- US' reaching $226.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Knees- International' to reach $149.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- US' stands at $498.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- International' at $267.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- US' will reach $440.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

Analysts expect 'Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth)' to come in at 4.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.5% in the same quarter last year.



Johnson & Johnson shares have witnessed a change of +2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JNJ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

