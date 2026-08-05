Unlocking Q2 Potential of JFrog (FROG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that JFrog Ltd. (FROG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 33.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $155.43 million, increasing 22.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some JFrog metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- License- self-managed' stands at $7.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS' will reach $148.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription- SaaS' reaching $80.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +41.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Self-managed subscription- Subscription' will reach $67.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Self-managed subscription' should come in at $74.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

JFrog shares have witnessed a change of -10.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FROG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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