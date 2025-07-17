Unlocking Q2 Potential of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.35 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Intuitive Surgical metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product (Instruments and accessories and Systems)' to reach $1.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Services' stands at $368.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Systems' will likely reach $516.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Instruments and accessories' at $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total System Units Placed - Total Company' should arrive at 395 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 341 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Number of Procedures' of 771,122 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 661,000 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base' should come in at 10,427 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,203 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total System Units Placed - Outside of the United States' will reach 184 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 192 .

Analysts expect 'Total System Units Placed - United States' to come in at 211 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 149 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit- Service' will reach $245.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $219.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Cost of revenue- Service' reaching $118.34 million.

Over the past month, shares of Intuitive Surgical have returned +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, ISRG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.