Unlocking Q2 Potential of Infosys (INFY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Infosys (INFY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, indicating an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.04 billion, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Infosys metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Employee Metrics - Software Professionals' stands at 253,047 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 300,774 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Utilization - Including trainees - Consolidated' should arrive at 83.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 84.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Utilization - Excluding trainees - Consolidated' will likely reach 85.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Employee Metrics - Sales & Support' will reach 14,622 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17,014 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Infosys shares have witnessed a change of -0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), INFY is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

