Unlocking Q2 Potential of Idexx (IDXX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Idexx metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG)' stands at $923.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other' will reach $4.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD)' should come in at $29.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Water' of $45.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- IDEXX VetLab consumables' will reach $324.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- CAG Diagnostics capital- instruments' reaching $34.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group- United States' will likely reach $637.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group- International' to reach $282.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- LPD- International' should arrive at $24.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Water- International' at $22.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- LPD- United States' to come in at $4.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Water- United States' will reach $22.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.



Shares of Idexx have demonstrated returns of -0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), IDXX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

