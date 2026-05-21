Unlocking Q2 Potential of HP (HPQ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that HP (HPQ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $14.05 billion, increasing 6.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HP metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS' to reach $7.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS' will reach $2.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Personal Systems' at $9.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Printing- Supplies' to come in at $2.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing' reaching $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing' should come in at $293.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Printing' will reach $4.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Days in accounts payable' should arrive at 140 days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 130 days.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable' of 32 days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30 days in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Days of supply in inventory' stands at 73 days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 70 days.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cash conversion cycle' will likely reach 36 days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30 days in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Earnings from operations- Personal Systems' will reach $453.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $409.00 million.

HP shares have witnessed a change of +3.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HPQ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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