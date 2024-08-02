Unlocking Q2 Potential of Hilton Worldwide (HLT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) will report quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.97 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hilton Worldwide metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Owned and leased hotels' should arrive at $374.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $51.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' of $81.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees' will reach $688.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Base and other management fees' reaching $102.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +19% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties' will likely reach $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue per available room - System-Wide' stands at $125.16. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $122.02 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'RevPAR Growth - System-wide' to come in at 2.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms' to reach 1,215,447. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,144,849.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Property Summary - Total Managed Rooms' will reach 253,707. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 243,940.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms' will reach 17,253. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17,485 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Property Summary - Total Franchised Rooms' at 938,435. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 883,424.



Hilton Worldwide shares have witnessed a change of -3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HLT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

