Unlocking Q2 Potential of Groupon (GRPN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Groupon (GRPN) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.08 per share, indicating a decline of 117.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $127.42 million, representing an increase of 1.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 16.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Groupon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Local' should come in at $119.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Travel' should arrive at $5.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Goods' will likely reach $2.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to come in at $99.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International- Local' of $24.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- International' to reach $27.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Travel' will reach $4.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Local' stands at $95.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Billings' reaching $422.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $416.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Groupon have experienced a change of +7.8% in the past month compared to the +0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GRPN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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