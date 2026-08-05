Unlocking Q2 Potential of Globus Medical (GMED): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical (GMED) to post quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 30.2%. Revenues are expected to be $786.86 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Globus Medical metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Product Category- Enabling Technologies' to come in at $37.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Product Category- Musculoskeletal Solutions' should arrive at $750.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- International' will reach $158.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- United States' will reach $628.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Over the past month, Globus Medical shares have recorded returns of +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GMED will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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