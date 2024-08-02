Unlocking Q2 Potential of Global Payments (GPN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Global Payments (GPN) to post quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.31 billion, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Global Payments metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions' will reach $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions' should arrive at $534.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Issuer Solutions' will reach $627.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Merchant Solutions' at $1.92 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -99.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' of $422.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to reach $2.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' reaching $64.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions' will likely reach $249.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $235.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions' should come in at $871.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $815.24 million.



