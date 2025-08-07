Unlocking Q2 Potential of Forward Air (FWRD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Forward Air (FWRD) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.17 per share, indicating an increase of 99.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $637.67 million, representing a decline of 0.9% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Forward Air metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Expedited Freight' should come in at $271.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Omni Logistics' reaching $331.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Intermodal' will reach $64.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Forward Air have experienced a change of +8.1% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FWRD is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

