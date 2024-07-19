Unlocking Q2 Potential of Ford Motor (F): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ford Motor Company (F) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, indicating a decline of 13.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $41.65 billion, representing a decrease of 1.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ford Motor metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit' reaching $41.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Ford Pro' stands at $16.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Ford Credit' to reach $2.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit' will reach $440.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $390 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue' will likely reach $2.34 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.31 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro' to come in at $2.26 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.39 billion.



Ford Motor shares have witnessed a change of +21.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), F is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

