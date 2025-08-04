Unlocking Q2 Potential of Energy Transfer LP (ET): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Energy Transfer LP (ET) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, indicating a decline of 8.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $25.26 billion, representing an increase of 21.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Energy Transfer LP metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Midstream - Gathered volumes' to reach 20763 billion british thermal units per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19437 billion british thermal units per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Midstream - NGLs produced' stands at 1,098.09 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 955.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Midstream - Equity NGLs' will reach 62.19 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL and refined products terminal volumes' should come in at 1,445.17 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,506.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts expect 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL fractionation volumes' to come in at 1,109.81 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,093.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes' at 577.72 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 602.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The consensus among analysts is that 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes' will reach 2,249.71 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,235.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage' should arrive at $319.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $328.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage' will reach $423.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $392.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil transportation and services' reaching $764.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $801.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services' will likely reach $993.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.07 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream' of $798.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $693.00 million.

Energy Transfer LP shares have witnessed a change of -1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ET is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.