Unlocking Q2 Potential of Encompass Health (EHC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Encompass Health (EHC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.3 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Encompass Health metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation' to come in at $1.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Outpatient and other' of $31.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net patient revenue per discharge' stands at $20,927.01. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20,387 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Discharges' will likely reach 60,955. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57,011 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Encompass Health have demonstrated returns of +8.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EHC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

