Unlocking Q2 Potential of Ecolab (ECL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ecolab (ECL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, indicating an increase of 13.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.01 billion, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ecolab metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed Currency rates)' to come in at $1.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates)' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed Currency rates)' will likely reach $360.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $320.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates)' should arrive at $368.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $318.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Ecolab have returned +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. Currently, ECL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

