Unlocking Q2 Potential of Dutch Bros (BROS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dutch Bros (BROS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $401.94 million, increasing 23.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dutch Bros metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Franchising and other' to reach $32.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Company-operated shops' to come in at $368.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shop count, end of period - Total shop count' reaching 1,042 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 912 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Shop count, end of period - Franchised' stands at 322 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 300 .

Analysts predict that the 'Shop count, end of period - Company-operated' will reach 720 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 612 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'System same shop sales and transactions' should arrive at 4.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Company-operated same shop sales and transactions' of 5.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.2% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net - new shop openings' will likely reach 30 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 36 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Company-operated new openings' will reach 26 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Franchised new openings' should come in at 5 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6 .

Dutch Bros shares have witnessed a change of -15.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BROS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

