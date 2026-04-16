Unlocking Q2 Potential of D.R. Horton (DHI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that D.R. Horton (DHI) will report quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.66 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some D.R. Horton metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales' will reach $7.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rental' will reach $169.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -28.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Financial Services' should arrive at $205.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Homebuilding' will likely reach $7.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Northwest' will reach $608.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North' at $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest' stands at $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central' of $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Selling Price - Homes Closed' reaching $361.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $372.50 million.

Analysts expect 'Homes Closed - Homes' to come in at 19,960 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19,276 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales Orders - Homes' should come in at 23,826 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22,437 .

Analysts forecast 'Sales Order Backlog - Homes' to reach 15,307 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14,164 .

Over the past month, D.R. Horton shares have recorded returns of +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DHI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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