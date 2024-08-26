Unlocking Q2 Potential of Dollar General (DG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dollar General (DG) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 15.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.39 billion, increasing 6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Dollar General metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by category- Consumables' will likely reach $8.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by category- Seasonal' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by category- Home products' will reach $527.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by category- Apparel' reaching $288.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Ending store count' to come in at 20,327. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19,488 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total selling square footage' should come in at 153.74 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 146.42 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'New store openings' will reach 192. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 427.

Analysts forecast 'Store closings' to reach 17. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 43.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales per square foot' should arrive at $67.82. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $66.90 in the same quarter of the previous year.



