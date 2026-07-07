Unlocking Q2 Potential of Delta (DAL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Delta Air Lines (DAL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 30.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $17.73 billion, increasing 6.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Delta metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Passenger' reaching $15.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Cargo' should come in at $224.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Other' stands at $3.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger load factor' will reach 86.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue passenger miles' of 67.17 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.42 billion.

Analysts expect 'CASM - Ex' to come in at N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Available seat miles' should arrive at 77.99 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 77.65 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'TRASM, adjusted' at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger revenue per available seat mile' to reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenue per available seat mile' will likely reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger mile yield' will reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fuel gallons consumed' will reach 1045 millions of gallons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1112 millions of gallons in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Delta shares have recorded returns of +17.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DAL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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