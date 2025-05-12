Unlocking Q2 Potential of Deere (DE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Deere (DE) to post quarterly earnings of $5.68 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 33.4%. Revenues are expected to be $10.65 billion, down 21.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Deere metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales' to come in at $10.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -21.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales' will reach $3.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -20.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales)' will likely reach $7.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales' will reach $2.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales' stands at $4.85 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -26.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales' of $10.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -22% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $212.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues' at $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total' will reach $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Finance and Interest Income' reaching $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Other Income' to reach $90.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Finance and interest income' should arrive at $110.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Deere have returned +7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, DE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Deere & Company (DE)

