Unlocking Q2 Potential of Crown (CCK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Crown Holdings (CCK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.33 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Crown metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'External Sales- Americas Beverage' will reach $1.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External Sales- European Beverage' will reach $676.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'External Sales- Transit Packaging' of $538.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'External Sales- Other segments' will reach $358.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'External Sales- Asia Pacific' at $267.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- Americas Beverage' will likely reach $253.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $268.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment Income- European Beverage' to come in at $101.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $97.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- Transit Packaging' reaching $65.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Other segments' should arrive at $43.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $35.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Asia Pacific' should come in at $49.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Crown shares have recorded returns of +7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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