Unlocking Q2 Potential of CrossFirst (CFB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. Revenues are expected to be $63.66 million, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CrossFirst metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest margin' at 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average interest earning assets' should come in at $7.30 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-performing loans' will reach $27.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $29.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-interest income' reaching $5.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.78 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income' will reach $57.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.54 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income (FTE)' of $58.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.29 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for CrossFirst here>>>



Shares of CrossFirst have experienced a change of +10.8% in the past month compared to the +5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CFB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.