Unlocking Q2 Potential of Corteva, Inc. (CTVA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.1 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Corteva, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Seed' reaching $4.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Crop Protection' to reach $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Other' to come in at $174.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Seed- Other' stands at $171.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides' should come in at $994.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides' at $424.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides' will reach $301.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Seed- Soybean' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Seed- Corn' will likely reach $2.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds' of $225.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating EBITDA- Seed' will reach $1.54 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.46 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' should arrive at $388.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $320 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Corteva, Inc. here>>>



Over the past month, Corteva, Inc. shares have recorded returns of +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CTVA will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

