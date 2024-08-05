Unlocking Q2 Potential of Charles River (CRL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Charles River Laboratories (CRL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share, indicating a decline of 11.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.03 billion, representing a decrease of 3.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Charles River metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Research Models and Services' stands at $200.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Discovery and safety assessment' will likely reach $637.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Manufacturing support' will reach $192.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Services' reaching $845.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Products' will reach $182.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income- Research Models and Services Non-GAAP' should come in at $48.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $55.41 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment - Non-GAAP' of $156.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $183.13 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Manufacturing support - Non-GAAP' to reach $50.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.78 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Charles River here>>>



Over the past month, Charles River shares have recorded returns of +17% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CRL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.