Unlocking Q2 Potential of Centene (CNC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centene (CNC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $36.51 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Centene metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Premium and service revenues' will likely reach $33.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premium' should arrive at $33.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Service' should come in at $838.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Premium tax' will reach $2.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Medical Health (Benefits) loss Ratios -Total Ratio (HBR)' to reach 87.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Membership Medicaid - High Acuity Medicaid' will reach 1,545.92 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,799.2 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Membership by line of business - Medicaid' reaching 13,264.70 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16,059.6 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Membership Medicaid - Traditional Medicaid' of 11,718.77 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14,260.4 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Membership by line of business - Medicare PDP' to come in at 6,129.66 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,493.7 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Membership by line of business - Medicare' at 1,143.44 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,329 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Membership Commercial - Commercial Group' will reach 422.61 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 435 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Membership Commercial - Commercial Marketplace' stands at 4,363.27 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,295.2 thousand.



Over the past month, shares of Centene have returned -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, CNC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

