Unlocking Q2 Potential of Caterpillar (CAT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Caterpillar (CAT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.25 per share, indicating an increase of 32.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $19.31 billion, representing an increase of 16.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Caterpillar metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Power & Energy- All Other Segments' to come in at $90.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Power & Energy- Construction Industries' stands at $7.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +21.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Inter-segment sales and revenue- Machinery, Power & Energy- Energy & Transportation' will reach $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Power & Energy- Power & Energy' reaching $8.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Power & Energy- Total' to reach $3.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Power & Energy- All Other Segments' will reach $11.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -35.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Power & Energy- Total' of $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Power & Energy- Total' should come in at $9.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Price Realization - Machinery, Power & Energy - Power & Energy' will reach $121.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $139.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales Volume - Machinery, Power & Energy - Power & Energy' at $848.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $326.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales Volume - Machinery, Power & Energy - All Other Segment' should arrive at $2.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales Volume - Machinery, Power & Energy - Total' will likely reach $2.02 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $237.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Caterpillar have experienced a change of -21.1% in the past month compared to the -1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.