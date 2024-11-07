Unlocking Q2 Potential of CAE (CAE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CAE (CAE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 35%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $787.16 million, exhibiting a decline of 3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CAE metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - SEU' should come in at 283. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 268.

Analysts expect 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries' to come in at 12. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate' should arrive at 70.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 71% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network' of 353. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 331 in the same quarter last year.



CAE shares have witnessed a change of +3.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

