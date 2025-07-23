Unlocking Q2 Potential of Brown & Brown (BRO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown & Brown (BRO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.28 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 5.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Brown & Brown metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' should arrive at $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Investment income' stands at $18.51 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Core commissions and fees' should come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions' will reach $41.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Core Commissions and Fees- National Programs' to reach $351.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Core Commissions and Fees- Retail' reaching $695.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Core Commissions and Fees- Wholesale Brokerage' at $165.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDAC- Retail' will reach $212.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $181.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDAC- Wholesale Brokerage' will reach $52.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDAC- National Programs' to come in at $179.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $178.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Brown & Brown have returned -7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Currently, BRO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

