Unlocking Q2 Potential of Bloom Energy (BE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Bloom Energy (BE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating an increase of 290% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $766.88 million, representing an increase of 91.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bloom Energy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Installation' should come in at $85.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +129.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Service' reaching $71.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Electricity' will reach $14.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $641.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +116.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit (loss)- Product' stands at $242.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $97.87 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit (loss)- Electricity' of $3.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.07 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit (loss)- Service' to come in at $9.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.04 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Bloom Energy have returned -29.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, BE carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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