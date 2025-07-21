Unlocking Q2 Potential of Blackstone Inc. (BX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Blackstone Inc. (BX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, indicating an increase of 13.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.77 billion, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Blackstone Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues' will reach $440.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income' will reach $29.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +79.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Revenues- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net' will likely reach $1.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Revenues- Base Management Fees' to come in at $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity' should arrive at $232.57 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $200.49 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate' should come in at $282.23 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $299.07 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance' will reach $287.34 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $237.29 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management' of $881.15 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $808.66 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total Assets Under Management - Credit & Insurance' to reach $404.07 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $330.12 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Assets Under Management - Real Estate' reaching $323.39 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $336.10 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Assets Under Management' stands at $1195.69 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1076.37 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Assets Under Management - Private Equity' at $379.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $330.59 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Blackstone Inc. shares have recorded returns of +22.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

