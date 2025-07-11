Unlocking Q2 Potential of Bank of America (BAC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bank of America (BAC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $26.61 billion, increasing 4.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bank of America metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE basis)' will reach 64.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Book value per share of common stock' will reach $36.85 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.39 .

Analysts forecast 'Total earning assets - Average balance' to reach $2975.40 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2887.94 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosed properties' to come in at $6.66 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.69 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Performing Loans' of $6.62 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.47 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' at 13.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' reaching 6.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.0% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $11.80 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.68 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income- Fully taxable-equivalent basis' will likely reach $14.88 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.86 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Investment and brokerage services' will reach $4.73 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.32 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Investment banking fees' stands at $1.34 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total fees and commissions' should come in at $9.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.97 billion.

Shares of Bank of America have experienced a change of +5.3% in the past month compared to the +4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BAC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

