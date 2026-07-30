Unlocking Q2 Potential of Ametek (AME): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ametek (AME) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.96 billion, increasing 10% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ametek metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Electronic Instruments' to come in at $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Electro mechanical' to reach $670.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Electronic Instruments' will reach $388.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $344.43 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Electromechanical' should arrive at $167.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $143.89 million.

Over the past month, Ametek shares have recorded returns of -0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AME will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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