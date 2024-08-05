Unlocking Q2 Potential of Americold Realty Trust (COLD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $669.86 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Americold Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rent, storage and warehouse services' at $601.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Third-party managed services' will likely reach $10.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Warehouse services' will reach $323.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Rent and storage' should come in at $277.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Transportation services' will reach $55.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $90.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $84.89 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Americold Realty Trust here>>>



Americold Realty Trust shares have witnessed a change of +15.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COLD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.