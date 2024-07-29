Unlocking Q2 Potential of Amazon (AMZN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Amazon (AMZN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 63.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $148.63 billion, increasing 10.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Amazon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- AWS' will reach $25.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Physical stores' reaching $5.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Online stores' at $55.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Subscription services' stands at $10.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Advertising services' of $13.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Third-party seller services' to reach $36.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue - International' will likely reach $31.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Subscription services Y/Y Change' will reach 9.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Online stores Y/Y Change' should arrive at 5.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Third-party seller services Y/Y Change' to come in at 12.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Headcount - Total' should come in at 1,483,446. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,461,000.

Analysts predict that the 'WW shipping costs' will reach $22.61 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.42 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Amazon here>>>



Shares of Amazon have experienced a change of -5.6% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMZN is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.