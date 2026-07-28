Unlocking Q2 Potential of Alnylam (ALNY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 540.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.32 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 70.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alnylam metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Product revenues, net' reaching $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +80.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net revenues from collaborations' to come in at $51.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' should arrive at $56.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo' will reach $53.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Product Revenue- Givlaari' at $82.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Product Revenue- Onpattro' of $24.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -53.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra' to reach $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +113.3%.

Shares of Alnylam have demonstrated returns of -5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALNY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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