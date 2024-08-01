Unlocking Q2 Potential of Airbnb (ABNB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.75 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Airbnb metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Gross Booking Value' to come in at $21.29 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.10 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Nights and Experiences Booked' will reach 126.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 115.1 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' will likely reach $168.58. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $166.01.



View all Key Company Metrics for Airbnb here>>>



Shares of Airbnb have demonstrated returns of -8.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABNB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.