Unlocking Q2 Potential of Adobe (ADBE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Adobe Systems (ADBE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.96 per share, indicating an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.79 billion, representing an increase of 9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Adobe metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Digital Media' at $4.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Publishing and Advertising' reaching $66.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Digital Experience' of $1.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Services and other' will reach $145.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription' stands at $5.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Products' to come in at $102.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Digital Experience Subscription Revenue' should arrive at $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription Revenue- Digital Media' will reach $4.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription Revenue- Publishing and Advertising' will likely reach $28.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Business Unit - Digital Media - Total Digital Media ARR (Annual)' should come in at $18.00 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.25 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Adobe here>>>



Adobe shares have witnessed a change of +8.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADBE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

