Unlocking Q2 Potential of ADM (ADM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $21.11 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 6.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ADM metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other Business' reaching $114.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions' of $2.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ag Services and Oilseeds' should come in at $16.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing' to reach $2.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other' will likely reach $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Starches and Sweeteners' will reach $2.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Human Nutrition' to come in at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Vantage Corn Processors' stands at $675.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Nutrition' at $1.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition' will reach $816.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Ag Services' will reach $11.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Processed volumes - Oilseeds' should arrive at 8872 thousands metric tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8872 thousands metric tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

