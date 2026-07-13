Unlocking Q2 Potential of Abbott (ABT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abbott (ABT) will report quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $12.48 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Abbott metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Diagnostics' should arrive at $3.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +41.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Nutrition' to come in at $2.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care' to reach $2.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals' of $1.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S.' at $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +106.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Diagnostics- International' reaching $1.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Nutrition- International' will reach $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Nutrition- U.S.' stands at $894.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- International' should come in at $65.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- U.S.' will reach $375.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- International' will reach $356.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- U.S.' will likely reach $240.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Abbott have experienced a change of +6.5% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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