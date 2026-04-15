Unlocking Q1 Potential of Washington Trust (WASH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 26.2%. Revenues are expected to be $58.62 million, down 0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Washington Trust metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 66.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 71.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total noninterest income' of $17.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.64 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $40.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $36.42 million.

Over the past month, shares of Washington Trust have returned +13.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, WASH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.