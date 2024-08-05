Unlocking Q1 Potential of V.F. (VFC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that V.F. (VFC) will announce quarterly loss of $0.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 133.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.84 billion, declining 11.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some V.F. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Active' will reach $898.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Work' will reach $175.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Outdoor' should come in at $777.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Brand- Dickies' of $134.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Brand- Timberland' stands at $239.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Brand- Vans' to come in at $578.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Brand- The North Face' to reach $502.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' will reach $977.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will likely reach $593.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' reaching $286.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment profit (loss)- Work' at $8.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.83 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment profit (loss)- Active' should arrive at $100.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $123.78 million.



Shares of V.F. have demonstrated returns of +24% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), VFC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

