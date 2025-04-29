Unlocking Q1 Potential of Ventas (VTR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas (VTR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.3 billion, up 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ventas metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio' should arrive at $216.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Interest and other income' reaching $3.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -54% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' to come in at $908.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased' of $157.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Third party capital management revenues' will likely reach $4.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $310.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $300.26 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ventas here>>>



Shares of Ventas have demonstrated returns of -0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), VTR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

