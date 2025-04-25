Unlocking Q1 Potential of Trane Technologies (TT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Trane Technologies (TT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.46 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Trane Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Americas' will reach $3.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- EMEA' will reach $570.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Asia Pacific' to come in at $307.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Bookings' at $5.23 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.07 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' should arrive at $678.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $604.80 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- EMEA' will likely reach $110.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $99.40 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Asia Pacific' will reach $68.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70.80 million.



