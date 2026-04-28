Unlocking Q1 Potential of TotalEnergies (TTE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) will report quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $46.85 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 2.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 12.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TotalEnergies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Refinery Throughput per day' will likely reach 1,541.18 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,549.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gas Production per day - Total' at 5661 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5655 thousands of cubic feet per day.

Analysts expect 'Liquids Production per day - Total' to come in at 1,543.45 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,516.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total' should come in at 2584 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2558 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted net operating income- Exploration & Production' should arrive at $2.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted net operating income- Refining & Chemicals' will reach $913.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $301.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted net operating income- Integrated Power' to reach $543.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $506.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted net Operating income- Integrated LNG' stands at $1.25 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.29 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted net operating income- Marketing & Services' of $290.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $240.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of TotalEnergies have experienced a change of -3.1% in the past month compared to the +12.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), TTE is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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