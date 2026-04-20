Unlocking Q1 Potential of Thermo Fisher (TMO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) will report quarterly earnings of $5.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.83 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Thermo Fisher metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services' will likely reach $5.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics' at $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions' should come in at $2.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Analytical Instruments' reaching $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Shares of Thermo Fisher have experienced a change of +11% in the past month compared to the +6.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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