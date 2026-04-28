Unlocking Q1 Potential of Teladoc (TDOC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Teladoc (TDOC) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 68.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $612.3 million, declining 2.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Teladoc metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp' to reach $217.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Segment- Integrated Care' to come in at $391.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services' will reach $215.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services' stands at $4.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Type- Access fees' at $506.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Type- Other' reaching $106.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S. Integrated Care Members' will reach 99.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 102.50 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp' should arrive at $2.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.71 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Integrated Care' of $52.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.38 million.

Shares of Teladoc have demonstrated returns of +13.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TDOC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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