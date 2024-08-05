Unlocking Q1 Potential of Take-Two (TTWO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 97.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.24 billion, up 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Take-Two metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net bookings' should arrive at $1.24 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.20 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online' stands at $1.19 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other' will reach $48.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35.70 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile' should come in at $716.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $689.60 million.



Take-Two shares have witnessed a change of -5.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move.

