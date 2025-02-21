Unlocking Q1 Potential of Synopsys (SNPS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Synopsys (SNPS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share, reflecting a decline of 21.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.45 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Synopsys metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Maintenance and service' stands at $265.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total products revenue' reaching $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by segment- Design IP' will reach $425.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by segment- Design Automation' should come in at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Upfront products' will reach $393.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Time-based products' of $783.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Synopsys here>>>



Shares of Synopsys have demonstrated returns of -10.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNPS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

