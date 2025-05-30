Unlocking Q1 Potential of Sprinklr (CXM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sprinklr (CXM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $201.89 million, increasing 3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sprinklr metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should arrive at $182.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Professional services' reaching $19.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Margin - Subscription' will reach 76.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sprinklr here>>>



Shares of Sprinklr have demonstrated returns of +10.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CXM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.